Brandon C. Hickman This looks like Silicon Valley. They say “Look,We are making efforts, but just on the surface though!! IJS Opinion:… https://t.co/110nAjvLql 19 minutes ago AlbieReal Opinion: NFL owners know the league has a diversity problem and they don't care https://t.co/8x5Wsfo5Dj via @USATODAY 27 minutes ago Oveda Brown Opinion: NFL owners know the league has a diversity problem and they don't care https://t.co/HKwox4CQ2s via @USATODAY 29 minutes ago voiceofthehwy Opinion: NFL owners know the league has a diversity problem and they don't care https://t.co/eYxRUQ8vG2 https://t.co/ZrPDb9jbMi 29 minutes ago Sports Life Opinion: NFL owners know the league has a diversity problem and they don't care https://t.co/LyiskySLg7 via @USATODAY 30 minutes ago ⚜️NOLADT ✊🏿 Opinion: NFL owners know the league has a diversity problem and they don't care https://t.co/OKtzLvKYdP via @USATODAY 30 minutes ago Jeff Ostach Opinion: NFL owners know the league has a diversity problem and they don't care https://t.co/R2uCZgPMwh via @USATODAY 30 minutes ago Jambon Opinion: NFL owners know the league has a diversity problem and they don't care I WOULD HOPE THAT IT HAS ONLY TO D… https://t.co/i8Wpqtlxdf 33 minutes ago