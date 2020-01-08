Valencia 1-3 Real Madrid: Kroos, Isco and Modric seal Supercopa final spot

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Real Madrid breezed into the Supercopa de Espana final on Wednesday with a commanding 3-1 win over Valencia in Jeddah. The first semi-final encounter of the inaugural expanded tournament was decidedly one-sided despite injury and illness robbing Madrid of Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale. Toni Kroos broke the deadlock when he scored directly from a […]



