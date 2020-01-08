Simeone on struggling Joao Felix: Every player needs a different amount of time
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Diego Simeone says every player needs a different amount of time to adapt to the “feeling” of playing for Atletico Madrid, amid continued struggles for his record signing Joao Felix. Joao Felix, a €126million addition from Benfica in July, has scored just twice in 15 LaLiga appearances, adding a solitary assist. The Portugal international has […]
