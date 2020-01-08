Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Simeone on struggling Joao Felix: Every player needs a different amount of time

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Diego Simeone says every player needs a different amount of time to adapt to the “feeling” of playing for Atletico Madrid, amid continued struggles for his record signing Joao Felix. Joao Felix, a €126million addition from Benfica in July, has scored just twice in 15 LaLiga appearances, adding a solitary assist. The Portugal international has […]

The post Simeone on struggling Joao Felix: Every player needs a different amount of time appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hundreds of baby turtles race to the sea [Video]Hundreds of baby turtles race to the sea

Mexico has some amazing cities and areas. Along the Pacific Coast are two towns that mainly have become known as one, Ixtapa Zihuantanejo. Situated in the state of Guerrero, Ixtapa Zihuantanejo are two..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:48Published

Here's Why Disney+ May Not Be Such a Huge Threat to Netflix After All [Video]Here's Why Disney+ May Not Be Such a Huge Threat to Netflix After All

With the recent launches of Apple TV+ from Apple and Disney's Disney+, some are worried about the potential threat these new entrants pose to Netflix . And while that may be a legitimate concern,..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:34Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.