Scott Sinclair: Preston complete deal for Celtic's ex-Man City & Aston Villa winger

BBC Sport Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Championship side Preston sign Celtic's former Swansea, Man City and Aston Villa winger Scott Sinclair on a two-and-a-half-year contract.
News video: Sinclair on verge of potential Preston move

Sinclair on verge of potential Preston move 01:09

 Charles Paterson reports from Celtic's training camp in Dubai that winger Scott Sinclair has missed Tuesday's session and could be close to joining Preston.

Preston complete deal for Celtic's Sinclair

Championship side Preston sign Celtic's former Swansea, Man City and Aston Villa winger Scott Sinclair on a two-and-a-half-year contract.
BBC News Also reported by •Derby Telegraph

Scott Sinclair ready for new start at Preston after trophy-laden years at Celtic

Departed winger Scott Sinclair rates his time at Celtic as "one of the best parts of my career" but admits lack of recent game time has been "very frustrating".
BBC News Also reported by •BBC SportDaily Record

