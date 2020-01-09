Flames sign defenceman Rasmus Andersson to 6-year contract extension

The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Rasmus Andersson to a six-year contract extension.



Flames agree to 6-year extension with D Andersson CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and defenseman Rasmus Andersson have agreed to a six-year, $27.3 million contract extension. The deal was announced...

Flames agree to 6-year extension with D Andersson The Calgary Flames and defenseman Rasmus Andersson have agreed to a six-year, $27.3 million contract extension

