Watch Markus Howard stay hot scoring 39 points in OT loss to Providence

FOX Sports Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Watch Markus Howard stay hot scoring 39 points in OT loss to ProvidenceBig East Player of the Year nominee Markus Howard filled the stat sheet, with 39 points, five rebounds and three blocks.
