Cade Mays' father is suing Georgia, saying his pinkie was severed at a recruiting event Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The father of lineman Cade Mays, who is planning to transfer from Georgia to Tennessee, is suing the University of Georgia over a severed finger.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Cherbie RT @247Sports: Court document: Cade Mays' father is suing the University of Georgia and chair company Mity-Lite for losing part of his fin… 49 seconds ago Cherbie RT @RadiNabulsi: Cade Mays' father had part of his pinky finger amputated at an #UGA athletic event when the folding chair he was in got we… 1 minute ago me RT @Tradition: Report: 5-star OL Cade Mays leaving Georgia, father suing UGA after losing part of finger in folding chair https://t.co/ZVNP… 1 minute ago