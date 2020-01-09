Jay Porterfield Trae Young cancels more than $1 million of medical debt in Atlanta https://t.co/aXnkZDGFxQ 8 minutes ago AON Brand I hope @ATLHawks keep @TheTraeYoung for a long time. He's the superstar this city needs. We had @RealBillRussell,… https://t.co/r8psCPIa3r 10 minutes ago Feldwood RT @AP_Sports: Hawks' Trae Young cancels $1 million in medical debt for Atlanta residents https://t.co/7fnDycd1LY 43 minutes ago T. Todd Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young cancels more than $1M in medical debt for metro Atlanta residents https://t.co/TPD6XkQ7ce 46 minutes ago AP Sports Hawks' Trae Young cancels $1 million in medical debt for Atlanta residents https://t.co/7fnDycd1LY 55 minutes ago 97.1 The Ticket Atlanta Hawks' Young Cancels $1M In Medical Debt For Locals https://t.co/b5P0QO4i6G 1 hour ago Radikal. Robin Would Love to be a receipient of this beautiful and very thoughtful gift☺ Hawks player Trae Young cancels $1M in me… https://t.co/L4E8DPgrOs 1 hour ago Pruett Real Estate RT @sarah_k_spence: Trae Young: “I don’t like getting too personal, but I have family members that were really sick, especially my grandpa,… 1 hour ago