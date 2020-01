Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

*Dubai:* India skipper Virat Kohli retained his top spot among batsmen while Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane slipped in the latest ICC Test rankings issued on Wednesday. With 928 points, Kohli is way ahead of second-placed Australian maestro Steve Smith (911), the ICC said in a statement. Pujara was placed sixth, down one... 👓 View full article