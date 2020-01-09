Australia tennis star Ashleigh Barty visits injured koalas in Brisbane

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

World No. 1 Australian tennis star Ashleigh Barty, took time off from her preparations for the upcoming tournaments and visited koalas injured in the recent bushfires at an animal hospital in Brisbane.



Barty, who has decided to donate the entire prize money from Brisbane event to those affected in bushfires, told Tennis World... 👓 View full article

