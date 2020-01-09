Global  

Australia tennis star Ashleigh Barty visits injured koalas in Brisbane

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
World No. 1 Australian tennis star Ashleigh Barty, took time off from her preparations for the upcoming tournaments and visited koalas injured in the recent bushfires at an animal hospital in Brisbane.

Barty, who has decided to donate the entire prize money from Brisbane event to those affected in bushfires, told Tennis World...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 8 Celebrities Who Have Donated to Fight Australia’s Wildfires

8 Celebrities Who Have Donated to Fight Australia’s Wildfires 01:29

 8 Celebrities Who Have Donated to Fight Australia’s Wildfires. Wildfires continue to rage across Australia, having scorched more than 12 million acres of land since September. . With the fires only expected to worsen, a number of celebrities have taken to social media to speak out about the issue....

