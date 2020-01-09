Global  

Aussie great Jeff Thomson auctions baggy green cap for bushfire funds

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
*Sydney:* Australian fast bowling great Jeff Thomson has decided to auction his precious 'Baggy Green' cap and cricket vest to raise funds for the victims of the ongoing bushfire crisis in the country. The two items will go under the hammer through Lloyds Auctions Bushfire Relief Auction. "I don't have much of my memorabilia...
