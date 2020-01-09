BBL: Aussie spinner Chris Green banned for illegal bowling action
Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
*Sydney:* Sydney Thunder off-spinner Chris Green was Wednesday banned from bowling for three months after being found to have an illegal action.
The 26-year-old was reported by the umpires after Thunder's Twenty20 Big Bash League clash with the Melbourne Stars in Sydney on January 2. Under Cricket Australia protocols, he then...
