BBL: Aussie spinner Chris Green banned for illegal bowling action

*Sydney:* Sydney Thunder off-spinner Chris Green was Wednesday banned from bowling for three months after being found to have an illegal action. The 26-year-old was reported by the umpires after Thunder's Twenty20 Big Bash League clash with the Melbourne Stars in Sydney on January 2. Under Cricket Australia protocols, he then ...



Recent related news from verified sources Sport24.co.za | Australia's Green banned for illegal bowling action Sydney Thunder off-spinner Chris Green has been banned from bowling for three months after being found to have an illegal action.

News24 18 hours ago



KKR’s new signing Chris Green banned for suspect bowling action at BBL The 26-year-old uncapped off-spinner was bought by KKR for his base price of ₹20 lakh at the auction last month and his ban is for three months

Hindu 18 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this