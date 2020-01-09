Global  

BBL: Aussie spinner Chris Green banned for illegal bowling action

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
*Sydney:* Sydney Thunder off-spinner Chris Green was Wednesday banned from bowling for three months after being found to have an illegal action.

The 26-year-old was reported by the umpires after Thunder's Twenty20 Big Bash League clash with the Melbourne Stars in Sydney on January 2. Under Cricket Australia protocols, he then...
Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Australia's Green banned for illegal bowling action

Sydney Thunder off-spinner Chris Green has been banned from bowling for three months after being found to have an illegal action.
News24

KKR’s new signing Chris Green banned for suspect bowling action at BBL

The 26-year-old uncapped off-spinner was bought by KKR for his base price of ₹20 lakh at the auction last month and his ban is for three months
Hindu

