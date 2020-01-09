Ash Barty party doesn’t last long at Brisbane International

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — World No. 1-ranked Ash Barty’s new year has started with an upset loss to American qualifier Jennifer Brady. The 53rd-ranked Brady, who has no WTA tournament victories, beat French Open champion Barty on her home court at Pat Rafter Arena 6-4, 7-6 (4) on Thursday. It was a second-round match for […]



Recent related news from verified sources Barty stunned by qualifier Brady in straight sets in Brisbane American qualifier Jennifer Brady claimed the first top 10 win of her career with an upset 6-4 7-6(4) straight sets victory over world number one Ash Barty on...

Reuters 3 hours ago



Ash Barty pledges to donate Brisbane International winnings to bushfire charities World No.1 tennis player Ashleigh Barty has pledged to donate all of her Brisbane International prize money to the fundraising efforts for bushfire victims.

SBS 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this