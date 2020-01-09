Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

James Anderson ruled out of Test series against South Africa

Sify Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
London [UK], Jan 9 (ANI): England pacer James Anderson has been ruled out of the remaining Test matches against South Africa due to an injury.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Joe Root: Ben Stoke is our 'golden nugget'

Joe Root: Ben Stoke is our 'golden nugget' 00:44

 England cricket captain Joe Root holds a press conference after the team's second-Test victory over South Africa. Ben Stokes claimed the last three wickets in the space of 14 deliveries deep into the concluding session of the match as England wrapped up a series-levelling 189-run win in Cape Town.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Virat Kohli’s Fan From Odisha Who Has 16 Tattoos Of His Idol | Oneindia News [Video]Virat Kohli’s Fan From Odisha Who Has 16 Tattoos Of His Idol | Oneindia News

Love of a fan has no limits. Pintu Behera, an ardent fan of Virat Kohli from Berhampur, has inked 16 permanent tattoos of the Indian cricket team skipper, including his Jersey No. 18, on his body...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:59Published

The X Change Rate: Miss Universe [Video]The X Change Rate: Miss Universe

Hot off her historic "RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars" win, Monét X Change brings her very own talk show to BUILD Series. Zozibini Tunzi, the winner of the 2019 Miss Universe pageant, joins Monét...

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 50:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2nd Test: Ben Stokes guides England to dramatic win vs South Africa

*Cape Town:* Ben Stokes produced an explosive spell of bowling as England beat South Africa by 189 runs inside the last hour of the fifth day of the second Test...
Mid-Day

England produce thrilling finish to level series with nail-biting victory over South Africa in second Test

England’s bowlers produced a late flourish to level the series against South Africa with a thrilling 189-run victory in the second Test. With time running out,...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.