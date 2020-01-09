Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Beilein contrite after calling Cavs 'bunch of thugs'

ESPN Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
After stunning his players in a film session Wednesday with a suggestion that they were no longer playing "like a bunch of thugs," Cavs coach John Beilein later reached out to players individually to insist he had instead meant to use the word "slugs."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thenba101

NBA 101 Beilein contrite after calling Cavs ‘bunch of thugs’ https://t.co/Ce8XK6SnKG 3 minutes ago

DrHarris1911

Ken L. Harris, Ph.D. Beilein contrite after calling Cavs 'bunch of thugs' https://t.co/PBjZrevirU 4 minutes ago

Quinntessence_

The Quinntessential Really??? Beilein contrite after calling Cavs 'bunch of thugs' https://t.co/PE06tDSBhB 6 minutes ago

Basketmatome

バスケットボールMagazine Beilein contrite after calling Cavs ‘bunch of thugs’ https://t.co/fSwqsxip9r 7 minutes ago

KingOfCoinz

BrNdon Beilein contrite after calling Cavs ‘bunch of thugs’ https://t.co/rx7XS0kULp 18 minutes ago

marshallous

Marshall Boyce I think Beilein's brief career as an NBA coach is just about done. Beilein contrite after calling Cavs 'bunch of th… https://t.co/n3BcuuFOGY 42 minutes ago

TNEALIRadio

TNEALI_RaDiO Beilein contrite after calling Cavs 'bunch of thugs' https://t.co/e9twR4fszf 45 minutes ago

yanyiqing3

HupuBasketball Beilein contrite after calling Cavs 'bunch of thugs' https://t.co/HlwFjwY6Cc 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.