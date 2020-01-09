Beilein contrite after calling Cavs 'bunch of thugs' Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

After stunning his players in a film session Wednesday with a suggestion that they were no longer playing "like a bunch of thugs," Cavs coach John Beilein later reached out to players individually to insist he had instead meant to use the word "slugs." 👓 View full article

