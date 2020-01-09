Valverde not thinking about Vidal leaving Barca amid Inter & Man Utd links Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde said he is not thinking about Arturo Vidal leaving the LaLiga champions amid links to Inter and Manchester United. Vidal has slipped down the pecking order since Frenkie de Jong’s arrival from Ajax, prompting speculation over his future at Camp Nou, where he has only started four LaLiga matches this […]



The post Valverde not thinking about Vidal leaving Barca amid Inter & Man Utd links appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Nharna khweku Whenesday RT @MailSport: Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is not thinking about a transfer for Arturo Vidal with Inter Milan and Manchester United eye… 6 hours ago 🇯🇲Balance ☯⚖♎️Libra RT @beINSPORTS_EN: Valverde: 🗣️ "We don't pay any attention to other clubs being interested in our players." #TransferTalk https://t.co/FH… 7 hours ago MailOnline Sport Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is not thinking about a transfer for Arturo Vidal with Inter Milan and Manchester U… https://t.co/LwsMa36PoW 8 hours ago beIN SPORTS Valverde: 🗣️ "We don't pay any attention to other clubs being interested in our players." #TransferTalk https://t.co/FHTHGTrb5u 8 hours ago Okedi Peter John Valverde not thinking about Vidal leaving Barca amid Inter & Man Utd links https://t.co/VTwC0NRpqn 8 hours ago Nharna khweku Whenesday RT @English_AS: Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde said he is not thinking about Arturo Vidal leaving the club amid the Chilean striker's link… 8 hours ago AS English Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde said he is not thinking about Arturo Vidal leaving the club amid the Chilean strike… https://t.co/eIt8TvCLFm 10 hours ago Get247Sport Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde said he is not thinking about Arturo Vidal leaving the La Liga champions amid… https://t.co/vysmYmQ6Gc 12 hours ago