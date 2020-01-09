Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Valverde not thinking about Vidal leaving Barca amid Inter & Man Utd links

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde said he is not thinking about Arturo Vidal leaving the LaLiga champions amid links to Inter and Manchester United. Vidal has slipped down the pecking order since Frenkie de Jong’s arrival from Ajax, prompting speculation over his future at Camp Nou, where he has only started four LaLiga matches this […]

The post Valverde not thinking about Vidal leaving Barca amid Inter & Man Utd links appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NWhenesday

Nharna khweku Whenesday RT @MailSport: Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is not thinking about a transfer for Arturo Vidal with Inter Milan and Manchester United eye… 6 hours ago

Gavboss_

🇯🇲Balance ☯⚖♎️Libra RT @beINSPORTS_EN: Valverde: 🗣️ "We don't pay any attention to other clubs being interested in our players." #TransferTalk https://t.co/FH… 7 hours ago

MailSport

MailOnline Sport Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is not thinking about a transfer for Arturo Vidal with Inter Milan and Manchester U… https://t.co/LwsMa36PoW 8 hours ago

beINSPORTS_EN

beIN SPORTS Valverde: 🗣️ "We don't pay any attention to other clubs being interested in our players." #TransferTalk https://t.co/FHTHGTrb5u 8 hours ago

motionadven

Okedi Peter John Valverde not thinking about Vidal leaving Barca amid Inter & Man Utd links https://t.co/VTwC0NRpqn 8 hours ago

NWhenesday

Nharna khweku Whenesday RT @English_AS: Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde said he is not thinking about Arturo Vidal leaving the club amid the Chilean striker's link… 8 hours ago

English_AS

AS English Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde said he is not thinking about Arturo Vidal leaving the club amid the Chilean strike… https://t.co/eIt8TvCLFm 10 hours ago

Get247Sport

Get247Sport Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde said he is not thinking about Arturo Vidal leaving the La Liga champions amid… https://t.co/vysmYmQ6Gc 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.