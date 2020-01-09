Liverpool FC star Sadio Mane reacts to winning African Footballer of the Year award

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Sadio Mane made a point of thanking his Liverpool FC team-mates after he was crowned as the African Footballer of the Year this week. The Liverpool FC attacker beat the likes of Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez to be crowned as the winner of the prize for the first time. The Senegal international has been […]



