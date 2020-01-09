Global  

Liverpool FC star Sadio Mane reacts to winning African Footballer of the Year award

The Sport Review Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Sadio Mane made a point of thanking his Liverpool FC team-mates after he was crowned as the African Footballer of the Year this week. The Liverpool FC attacker beat the likes of Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez to be crowned as the winner of the prize for the first time. The Senegal international has been […]

The post Liverpool FC star Sadio Mane reacts to winning African Footballer of the Year award appeared first on The Sport Review.
