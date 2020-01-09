Global  

Sport24.co.za | Iheanacho denies Villa as Leicester earn League Cup semi-final draw

News24 Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Brendan Rodgers warned Leicester will have to suffer to reach the League Cup final after Kelechi Iheanacho's late goal earned a draw against Aston Villa.
News video: League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United

League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United 00:44

 Guardiola stresses the tie is not over, while Solskjaer admits his side couldn't recover from the early setback and their heads dropped.

Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa [Video]Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes his team "deserved to win"after drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. Villa boss Dean Smith had a very different opinion of the semi-final result,..

Leicester v Aston Villa: Carabao Cup match preview [Video]Leicester v Aston Villa: Carabao Cup match preview

Leicester are set to host Aston Villa in the semi-final first leg on Wednesday as overwhelming favourites to make it to Wembley. The Foxes last won the League Cup in 2000 when they beat Tranmere 2-1.

Claret and Blue Podcast: Leicester City vs Aston Villa Preview

Claret and Blue Podcast: Leicester City vs Aston Villa PreviewDan Rolinson of Claret and Blue sat down LCFC reporter with Jordan Blackwell to preview Villa vs Leicester in the Carabao Cup
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •BBC News•Mid-Day•Leicester Mercury•Express and Star

Aston Villa held by Leicester City after Kelechi Iheanacho goal in Carabao Cup semi-final clash as Jack Grealish and Tyrone Mings star for Villans

Leicester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Midlands rivals Aston Villa on Wednesday night in the first leg of their Caraba Cup semi-final. Although much of the...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC News•Daily Star•Walsall Advertiser

