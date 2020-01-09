Global  

Will learn from Pogba if he comes to Real Madrid: Fede Valverde

Sify Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Leeds [UK], Jan 9 (ANI): Real Madrid' midfielder Fede Valverde has said that he will learn a lot from Manchester United's Paul Pogba if he decides to join the Spanish side.
Real Madrid could swap Toni Kroos for Man Utd's Paul Pogba in huge January transfer

Real Madrid could swap Toni Kroos for Man Utd's Paul Pogba in huge January transferReal Madrid are keen on Manchester United star Paul Pogba but need to offload Toni Kroos if they are to finance a mega transfer raid
Daily Star

Paul Pogba: Manchester United ‘offered’ Toni Kroos or Adrien Rabiot in swap deals as Real Madrid and Juventus battle to sign midfielder

Manchester United could land either Toni Kroos or Adrien Rabiot in a player-plus-cash exchange, as both Real Madrid and Juventus step up their efforts to sign...
talkSPORT

