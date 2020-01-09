Global  

Federer, Nadal to feature in exhibition match to raise funds for Australia's bushfire relief

Sify Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Atlanta [USA], Jan 9 (ANI): Top tennis stars like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams will be playing an exhibition match to raise funds for Australia's bushfire relief.
News video: Ellen DeGeneres kicks off $5 million appeal aiding Australia's bushfire relief efforts

Ellen DeGeneres kicks off $5 million appeal aiding Australia's bushfire relief efforts 00:46

 Ellen DeGeneres has set the ambitious goal of raising $5 million dollars for the bushfire relief efforts in Australia.

Top Tennis Stars Commit To Australia Benefit Match To Fund Fire Relief [Video]Top Tennis Stars Commit To Australia Benefit Match To Fund Fire Relief

All of the funds raised will benefit relief of Australia's bush crisis.

Kylie Jenner reportedly donates $1 million to Australian bushfire relief [Video]Kylie Jenner reportedly donates $1 million to Australian bushfire relief

Kylie Jenner has reportedly pledged to donate $1 million dollars to aid Australia's bushfire relief efforts after facing backlash for an insensitive fashion post.

Serena Williams and Roger Federer to play in Australian bushfire charity match

Some of the world's top tennis stars, including Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer, are coming together on January 15 in Melbourne, Australia to...
Mashable

Australian bushfires: Tennis stars set for Australian Open fundraiser

Tennis Australia says "many of the world's best players" will take part in an exhibition match in Melbourne to raise funds for bushfire relief.
BBC Sport

