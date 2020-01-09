Global  

Madrid outclass Valencia to enter Spanish Super Cup final

Sify Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Jeddah, Jan 9 (IANS) Real Madrid put on a dominant display as they reached the final of the Spanish Super Cup, overwhelming Valencia 3-1 on the strength of goals by Toni Kroos, Isco and Luka Modric.
News video: Zidane wants other players to step up amid long injury list

Zidane wants other players to step up amid long injury list 01:07

 Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants others in the squad to contribute as the injury list continues to grow.

Madrid beats Valencia 3-1 to reach Spanish Super Cup final

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Helped by a clever goal by Toni Kroos directly from a corner kick, Real Madrid comfortably defeated Valencia 3-1 on Wednesday to...
Seattle Times

Super Cup to start with little interest from fans in Spain

MADRID (AP) — The revamped Spanish Super Cup debuts in Saudi Arabia this week with the Spanish federation trying to hype the competition but seeing few fans in...
Seattle Times

