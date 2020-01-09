Madrid outclass Valencia to enter Spanish Super Cup final

Jeddah, Jan 9 (IANS) Real Madrid put on a dominant display as they reached the final of the Spanish Super Cup, overwhelming Valencia 3-1 on the strength of goals by Toni Kroos, Isco and Luka Modric.



