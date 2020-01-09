Global  

Man United to hold talks with FC Barcelona midfielder’s agent – report

The Sport Review Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Manchester United are one of the top European clubs set to hold discussions with Arturo Vidal’s agent about signing the FC Barcelona midfielder, according to a report in Italy. Italian media outlet Corriere della Sera, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that the Red Devils are set to hold discussions with the Chile […]

The post Man United to hold talks with FC Barcelona midfielder’s agent – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
