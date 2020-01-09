Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Looking forward to seeing our Indian fans: David Warner ahead of ODI series

Sify Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Ahead of the three-match ODI series against India, Australia's opening batsman David Warner on Thursday said that the entire side is looking forward to meeting their Indian fans.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: India, Australia prepare for 3-match ODI series [Video]Watch: India, Australia prepare for 3-match ODI series

India and Australia prepared for their 3-match ODI series. The first match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India will be confident after their recent victory against Lanka. Men in Blue..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:59Published

Watch: ‘Australia playing intense cricket’: Virat Kohli ahead of ODI series [Video]Watch: ‘Australia playing intense cricket’: Virat Kohli ahead of ODI series

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has said that Australia has been playing intense cricket since the return of Steve Smith and David Warner.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Good show in India last time boosted confidence: Turner

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Australia batsman Ashton Turner feels his good showing in India last time has helped him grow in confidence and as they get ready for...
Sify Also reported by •Mid-Day

India vs Australia: Head-to-Head records in ODIs

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team will look to take revenge of their ODI series defeat at the hands of Australia when they head into the opening game of the...
Zee News Also reported by •Mid-DaySify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Manika31192182

Manika Warner @vlp1994 He has posted many photos with Indian fans in the past and recently, too, he tweeted about how he's lookin… https://t.co/3dZsj1YoEA 3 hours ago

Playful_Indian

The Playful Indian First commission of 2020 done last week with these super cute illustrations of lady rolling pins for a hen do. ⁠Loo… https://t.co/UMGvWDHcGd 2 days ago

PriyankIND

Priyank Gupta RT @davidwarner31: India here we come!! It’s going to be a great 3 game series. Looking forward to seeing all our Indian fans 👍👍 https://t.… 2 days ago

nitishh86

Nitish Saxena David Warner Feels #AustralianTeam Looking Forward To Seeing All Their Indian Fans https://t.co/dJmMhRzszq https://t.co/0mRlCVO2bf 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.