Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mumbai Police arrest gangster Ezaz Lakdawala

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
In a major achievement for Mumbai Police, they arrested underworld gangster Ezaz Lakadwala of Chhota Rajan faction on late Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mumbai police launch probe into ‘Free Kashmir’ poster in protests over JNU [Video]Mumbai police launch probe into ‘Free Kashmir’ poster in protests over JNU

Mumbai police launched a probe into the ‘Free Kashmir’ poster that was seen during a protest against JNU violence in Mumbai.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:13Published

Mumbai police chief clears 'misconceptions' about Citizenship Act [Video]Mumbai police chief clears 'misconceptions' about Citizenship Act

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve commented on the CAA controversy. Barve said that he had interacted with Muslim community members. He added that both Hindu and Muslim communities had..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ezaz Lakdawala arrested, Mumbai Police gets his remand till January 21

Lakdawala, who is a former aide of Dawood gang, later split and joined Chota Rajan Gang, was wanted by Mumbai, Delhi, and other police for more than 40 extortion...
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

doctr_pro

Doctr Mumbai Police arrest underworld gangster Ezaz Lakdawala - Times of India https://t.co/rKwbMZEtkd 5 minutes ago

redquartista

redquartista💡 RT @timesofindia: Mumbai Police arrest underworld gangster Ejaz Lakdawala READ: https://t.co/AWmGyWemq7 via @TOIMumbai https://t.co/y7Shb… 51 minutes ago

suchandanagTOI

Suchandana Gupta Mumbai Police arrest underworld gangster Ezaz Lakdawala https://t.co/jun1nEfmlS Download the TOI app now: https://t.co/RQPDShBpmx 53 minutes ago

Dakkar_P

Capitano Mumbai Police arrest underworld gangster Ezaz Lakdawala https://t.co/enm6cGlDO2 54 minutes ago

UdayCaptain

Uday Santra Mumbai Police arrest underworld gangster Ezaz Lakdawala https://t.co/fD5B43zuFY via @timesofindia 1 hour ago

Oneindia

OneIndia Wanted in 27 cases, gangster Ejaz Lakdawala arrested by Mumbai Police #Gangster #EjazLakdawala #Wanted #Criminal… https://t.co/xY6oD60XYo 1 hour ago

TOIMumbai

TOI Mumbai ANI quotes joint commissioner of police, Mumbai, Santosh Rastogi on arrest of gangster #EjazLakadwala : His daughte… https://t.co/Z6Yd61KU7P 2 hours ago

timesofindia

Times of India Mumbai Police arrest underworld gangster Ejaz Lakdawala READ: https://t.co/AWmGyWemq7 via @TOIMumbai https://t.co/y7Shbgia12 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.