Kushida & Alex Shelley battle Grizzled Young Veterans in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic next Wednesday

FOX Sports Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Kushida & Alex Shelley will take on former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Grizzled Young Veterans next Wednesday in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
Recent related news from verified sources

Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne face Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster next Wednesday in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne will take on former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic next Wednesday on...
FOX Sports

WWE NXT results, recap, grades: Johnny Gargano calls out Finn Balor, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic begins

The first NXT of 2020 also helped determine the No. 1 contender to the NXT North American title
CBS Sports

