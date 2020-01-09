Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Darren Fletcher predicts Man United signings in January after Man City rout

The Sport Review Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Darren Fletcher is convinced that Manchester United will look to bring in new signings in January to help the younger members of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad. Manchester United suffered a chastening 3-1 loss to bitter rivals Manchester City in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday night. Goals from […]

The post Darren Fletcher predicts Man United signings in January after Man City rout appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United

League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United 00:44

 Guardiola stresses the tie is not over, while Solskjaer admits his side couldn't recover from the early setback and their heads dropped.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Moment police arrest man with packages strapped to his body in Derby city centre [Video]Moment police arrest man with packages strapped to his body in Derby city centre

Video shows the moment armed police swooped on a man with something strapped to him and closed down part of a Derby city centre in the UK. In the video, filmed on Tuesday morning (January 14), a man..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:10Published

Pep Guardiola insists tie isn’t over after Man City masterclass at Old Trafford [Video]Pep Guardiola insists tie isn’t over after Man City masterclass at Old Trafford

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City still had work to do despite claiming a 3-1 advantage over Manchester United after the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. Guardiola’s side, winners of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Darren Fletcher warns Ole Gunnar Solskjaer there is more pain to come at Man Utd

Darren Fletcher warns Ole Gunnar Solskjaer there is more pain to come at Man UtdSolskjaer suffered one of the biggest lows of his United managerial career on Tuesday as Man City ran out comfortable victors in the first leg of the Carabao Cup...
Daily Star Also reported by •The Sport Review

Man City to rival Man United for 24-year-old midfielder – report

Manchester City are set to rival Manchester United for the signing of Jack Grealish this summer, according to a report. Metro is reporting that Manchester City...
The Sport Review Also reported by •Sify

Tweets about this

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Darren Fletcher predicts Man United signings in January after Man City rout https://t.co/we0a6OB4Uy 3 days ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Darren Fletcher predicts Man United signings in January after Man City rout https://t.co/p4FWbx5fCj https://t.co/T6sz7iUfbl 3 days ago

mancitynews2011

Manchester City News Darren Fletcher predicts Man United signings in January after Man City rout https://t.co/EM1N1kO7mf https://t.co/KHMsH4MZg8 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.