Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Darren Fletcher is convinced that Manchester United will look to bring in new signings in January to help the younger members of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad. Manchester United suffered a chastening 3-1 loss to bitter rivals Manchester City in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday night. Goals from […]



The post Darren Fletcher predicts Man United signings in January after Man City rout appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

