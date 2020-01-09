Global  

Kushida & Alex Shelley battle Grizzled Young Veterans in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic next Wednesday

FOX Sports Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Kushida & Alex Shelley will take on former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Grizzled Young Veterans next Wednesday in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
WWE NXT: Jan. 15, 2020

WWE NXT: Jan. 15, 2020Full WWE NXT preview for Jan. 15, 2020, featuring an NXT Women’s Title No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal, Alex Shelley’s NXT debut alongside Kushida in the...
FOX Sports

WWE NXT results, recap, grades: Johnny Gargano calls out Finn Balor, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic begins

The first NXT of 2020 also helped determine the No. 1 contender to the NXT North American title
CBS Sports


