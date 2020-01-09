|
Kushida & Alex Shelley battle Grizzled Young Veterans in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic next Wednesday
Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Kushida & Alex Shelley will take on former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Grizzled Young Veterans next Wednesday in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
