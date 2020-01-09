Global  

This week in La Liga: Real Madrid close gap atop table, David Villa ends on high

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
This week in La Liga: Real Madrid close gap atop table, David Villa ends on high*Real Madrid close the gap at the top*

*
*

Barcelona went into 2020 with a two-point advantage over Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga Santander table but their 2-2 draw against Espanyol coupled with Real Madrid’s 3-0 victory over Getafe means that it’s all even at the summit once again. The Blaugrana and the...
Getafe 0-3 Real Madrid: Raphael Varane and Luka Modric score in win

Real Madrid move back to the top of La Liga - for a few hours at least - thanks to victory at neighbours Getafe.
BBC News Also reported by •SoccerNews.comSeattle Times

3-0 romp for Real Madrid

*Madrid:* Real Madrid made an impressive start to the year as they picked apart a robust Getafe side to win 3-0 in La Liga on Saturday. Raphael Varane was the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Sify

