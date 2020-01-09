Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Rollockings' - National media verdict on Leicester City's Carabao Cup draw with Aston Villa

Leicester Mercury Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
'Rollockings' - National media verdict on Leicester City's Carabao Cup draw with Aston VillaLeicester City 1-1 Aston Villa | The tie remains all square going into the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa

Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa 00:43

 Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes his team "deserved to win"after drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. Villa boss Dean Smith had a very different opinion of the semi-final result, saying the claret and blue "took an awful lot of confidence" from leaving King Power Stadium...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rodgers: We dominated [Video]Rodgers: We dominated

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says his side dominated for most of their Carabao Cup semi-final 1st leg tie against Aston Villa.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:53Published

Pep Guardiola insists tie isn’t over after Man City masterclass at Old Trafford [Video]Pep Guardiola insists tie isn’t over after Man City masterclass at Old Trafford

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City still had work to do despite claiming a 3-1 advantage over Manchester United after the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. Guardiola’s side, winners of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Alive and kicking' - the national media verdict on Aston Villa's draw with Leicester City

'Alive and kicking' - the national media verdict on Aston Villa's draw with Leicester CityLeicester City 1-1 Aston Villa reaction | It’s all the play for at Villa Park for a place in the Carabao Cup final after Villa held the Foxes in the first leg...
Walsall Advertiser

Jamie Vardy, Filip Benkovic, Wes Morgan, Daniel Amartey – Leicester City injury update ahead of Aston Villa

The latest Leicester City fitness news ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final with Aston Villa
Leicester Mercury

You Might Like


Tweets about this

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours 'Rollockings' - National media verdict on Leicester City's Carabao Cup draw with Aston Villa https://t.co/azYJjUV02Z 12 minutes ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News 'Rollockings' - National media verdict on Leicester City's Carabao Cup draw with Aston Villa - Leicestershire Live… https://t.co/bBCXcxTjHj 27 minutes ago

2019Lcfc

LeIcester City FC News 'Rollockings' - National media verdict on Leicester City's Carabao Cup draw with Aston Villa https://t.co/1k3rBOd93d https://t.co/kklwgBlx4b 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.