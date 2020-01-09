Global  

Big Match Focus: Tottenham v Liverpool (Saturday 17:30 GMT)

There is never a good time to face the current Liverpool team but Jose Mourinho’s beleaguered Tottenham team could well do without meeting the Premier League leaders on this particular weekend. Spurs are winless in their last three games in all competitions and have won just one of their last four in the top flight, leaving […]

 Tottenham will be left short of quality ahead of a daunting Premier League game with Liverpool on Saturday as striker Harry Kane has been ruled out until April with a hamstring injury. Take a look at the stats and what the rival managers had to say.

