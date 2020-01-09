Maha govt open to probe Loya death case: Min Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Maharashtra government is open to reinvestigating the death of special CBI judge B H Loya in 2014, state home minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Thursday. Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case of Gujarat, died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sourav Mandal Maha govt open to probe Loya death case: Min https://t.co/qHPJJ9Dab7 51 minutes ago Rajesh Kumar #20xZoom Maha govt open to probe Loya death case: Min https://t.co/J5nDH3lsco 56 minutes ago Feroze Maha govt open to Loya case probe based on 'evidence' https://t.co/smqsVngBgS 1 hour ago Birju Maha govt open to probe Loya death case: Min https://t.co/VSOd7tgpPh 1 hour ago minhaj RT @newsclickin: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also said that he has sought a report on the status of probe into the Koregaon Bhima violence… 1 hour ago NewsClick Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also said that he has sought a report on the status of probe into the Koregaon Bhima vi… https://t.co/VzVpnNqdGQ 1 hour ago Somsirsa Chatterjee Maha govt open to probe Loya death case: Min https://t.co/dGlcy85tos https://t.co/bc1TVS3843 1 hour ago THE WORLD NEWS #indiatimes #NEWS Maha govt open to probe Loya death case: Min Maharashtra government is open to r https://t.co/kttK8quhrl 2 hours ago