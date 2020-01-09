MS Dhoni will be in contention for World T20 if he plays well in IPL: Ravi Shastri

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Team India coach Ravi Shastri has stated that legendary wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni will be in contention for a spot in the side's squad for the ICC World Cup T20, if he delivers quality performances in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). 👓 View full article



