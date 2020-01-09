Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

MS Dhoni will be in contention for World T20 if he plays well in IPL: Ravi Shastri

Sify Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Team India coach Ravi Shastri has stated that legendary wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni will be in contention for a spot in the side's squad for the ICC World Cup T20, if he delivers quality performances in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Ravi Shastri discloses what will determine MS Dhoni's inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad

Ever since Men In Blue's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, MSD made himself unavailable for selection.
DNA Also reported by •Mid-Day

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.