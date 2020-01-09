Global  

Jasprit Bumrah on verge of becoming India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is

Sify Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is one wicket away from becoming Indias leading wicket-taker in T20Is, and when Virat Kohli and Co. take on Sri Lanka in the third and final match on Friday, he can achieve the feat.
Fit-again Jasprit Bumrah hits the nets at Guwahati

*Guwahati:* Jasprit Bumrah started off from where he had left before being laid low by stress fracture as he bowled flat out at the India nets ahead of their...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Sify

Bumrah becomes India's top wicket-taker in T20Is

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah achieved yet another milestone as he became the leading Indian wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game during the final...
IndiaTimes


