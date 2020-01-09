Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Just think Indian’: Ravi Shastri speaks on CAA

Indian Express Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Ravi Shastri Throws Major Update on MS Dhoni's future in Team India | Oneindia News

Ravi Shastri Throws Major Update on MS Dhoni's future in Team India | Oneindia News 02:47

 Throwing a major update on the future of veteran India cricketer MS Dhoni, the Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri said the wicketkeeper-batsman will be in contention for the World T20 if the Ranchi cricketer does well in the Indian Premier League 2020. #RaviShastri #MSDhoni

Recent related news from verified sources

BCCI stands with Kohli & Shastri, wants 5-day Tests to stay

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) The ICC cricket committee is set to discuss the idea of four-day Test matches, but it will, in all likelihood, get a red flag from the...
Sify

Ravi Shastri on T20 World Cup: I did see it coming in South Africa

*New Delhi:* A brilliant 2019 done with, 2020 is the year of the World T20. But before that, comes the Kiwi challenge for Team India and under the leadership of...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kiran06929

KK RT @thebrutaltroll: Plenty of positives come out of this, You just need to think as an Indian - Ravi Shastri making more sense than so-ca… 56 minutes ago

miher_al

@l-Miher Khan Are You believe in RSS,BJP's idea of hindurashtra, mister Shastri ? ‘Just think Indian’ – Ravi Shastri opens up on… https://t.co/M6VmI42vOr 2 hours ago

gangshetty

Gangadhara Huge Respect @RaviShastriOfc https://t.co/3SJAezCZAx 3 hours ago

viralvm69

viral mehta RT @YahooIndia: ‘Just think Indian’: Ravi Shastri speaks on CAA https://t.co/D2QvFWkor7 #RaviShastri #CAA_NRC_Protest #CAA 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.