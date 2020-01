Big Bash League Scoreboard Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jan 9 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 29 between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday at Brisbane, Australia Brisbane Heat win by 5 wickets Hobart Hurricanes 1st innings Matthew Wade c Tom Banton b Ben Cutting 61 Caleb Jewell c Joe Burns b Matthew Renshaw 5 Simon Milenko c Ben Cutting b Josh Lalor 6 George Bailey lbw Zahir Khan 0 David Miller b Ben Laughlin 2 Ben McDermott Run Out Joe Burns πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources UPDATE 2-Big Bash League Scoreboard Jan 2 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 18 between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers on Wednesday at Carrara, Australia Perth Scorchers win by 40...

Reuters India 1 week ago





Tweets about this Dougy's Daily Digest Big Bash League Scoreboard https://t.co/YsM0VAXGw7 via @skinnergj 1 day ago Daily Read List Big Bash League Scoreboard #sports https://t.co/YkMCS0rnSj 1 day ago RSS News Hub Big Bash League Scoreboard https://t.co/Mvq5yllIKI 1 day ago