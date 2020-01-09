Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Newcastle regretfully include former players in official 2020 calendar – which features Ayoze Perez for the month he scored AGAINST Magpies

talkSPORT Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Newcastle have been left deeply embarrassed by the release of an official 2020 calendar which features players who left the club during the summer. In a series of blunders, the official merchandise includes pictures of Ayoze Perez, Salomon Rondon and Kenedy. Perez, who left the Magpies for Leicester in July, actually scored against Newcastle earlier […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Newcastle 2020 calendar blunder embarrasses club with rude fan gesture and former players

Newcastle 2020 calendar blunder embarrasses club with rude fan gesture and former playersThe dodgy calendar included three former players - two of whom were only on loan during the 2018/19 season - and numerous other mistakes
Daily Star

Newcastle: Injury problems ease as six players return to training for Magpies

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is boosted by the return to training of six players after the club's injury problems over the festive period.
BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FootyZoneNet

FootyZone.net RT @4PawShop: #Football #PremierLeague Newcastle regretfully include former players in official 2020 calendar – which features Ayoze Perez… 5 days ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Football #PremierLeague Newcastle regretfully include former players in official 2020 calendar – which features Ay… https://t.co/YhfeqRQ0dy 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.