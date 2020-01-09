Newcastle regretfully include former players in official 2020 calendar – which features Ayoze Perez for the month he scored AGAINST Magpies

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Newcastle have been left deeply embarrassed by the release of an official 2020 calendar which features players who left the club during the summer. In a series of blunders, the official merchandise includes pictures of Ayoze Perez, Salomon Rondon and Kenedy. Perez, who left the Magpies for Leicester in July, actually scored against Newcastle earlier […] 👓 View full article

