Heat's Jimmy Butler blows kisses at Pacers' T.J. Warren, who gives middle finger: 'He's trash'

Thursday, 9 January 2020
Jimmy Butler and T.J. Warren had to be separated. Warren was ejected. But Butler delivered the final blow with his words after the game.
NBA All Star Jimmy Butler Gives Back To Community During Art Basel [Video]NBA All Star Jimmy Butler Gives Back To Community During Art Basel

Jimmy Butler teamed up with Miami artist D’ana Nunez to refurbish a basketball court and surrounding park for the community to enjoy.

Recent related news

NBA star Jimmy Butler yells ‘you’re f***ing trash’ in heated scrap with TJ Warren

NBA star Jimmy Butler yells ‘you’re f***ing trash’ in heated scrap with TJ WarrenWARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE IN VIDEO: NBA stars Jimmy Butler and TJ Warren were involved in a heated exchange during the Miami Heat's game against the Indiana...
Daily Star

Butler irate after jawing with Warren: 'He's trash'

In the midst of the Heat outscoring the Pacers 38-23 in the third quarter on the way to a 122-108 rout, Jimmy Butler exchanged bumps, words and gestures with...
ESPN

DrSonamsharma

Dr. sonam sharma Heat’s Jimmy Butler blows kisses at Pacers’ T.J. Warren, who gives middle finger: ‘He’s trash’… https://t.co/769D2mERWv 4 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Heat's Jimmy Butler blows kisses at Pacers' T.J. Warren, who gives middle finger: 'He's trash'… https://t.co/kiKesvukfM 20 minutes ago

gookingabe

gookingabe RT @afeelappeal: Jimmy Butler Wanna Fight TJ Warren Then Blows Him A Kiss Goodbye After Ejection! Heat vs Pacers https://t.co/Gb1gxTGSEG ht… 1 hour ago

YmcmbMil

S TYGA BROWNE RT @HeatNationCP: Jimmy Butler blew TJ Warren a kiss after his ejection. #Heat #Pacers https://t.co/Ul8RMdI9BE 2 hours ago

NBAspanish

NBA en español [NBA Highlights] Jimmy Butler Blows a Kiss to TJ Warren as He Got Ejected | Heat vs Pacers | January 8, 2020 https://t.co/U2fDr6IFQa 5 hours ago

Zando

Timothy v/d Zanden Jimmy Butler Wanna Fight TJ Warren Then Blows Him A Kiss Goodbye After Ejection! Heat vs Pacers - https://t.co/c0o3jqF9P9 6 hours ago

Cdrick_Sohoney

Adama Diesel 🧟‍♂️ RT @CBSSportsNBA: Heat vs. Pacers: Jimmy Butler blows kisses at T.J. Warren after scuffle, ejection; Warren flips off Butler https://t.co/… 6 hours ago

Cdrick_Sohoney

Adama Diesel 🧟‍♂️ RT @afeelappeal: Jimmy Butler Blows a Kiss to TJ Warren as He Got Ejected | Heat vs Pacers | January 8, 2020 https://t.co/o12elfADaX https:… 6 hours ago

