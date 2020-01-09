Global  

Sergino Dest: Ajax's US full-back leaves Qatar training camp amid Iran tensions

BBC Sport Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
United States right-back Sergino Dest leaves Ajax's training camp in Qatar because he did "not feel comfortable", the Dutch club have said.
