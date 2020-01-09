Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ashley Young 'refuses to play for Man Utd' as he rejects contract to force transfer

Daily Star Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Ashley Young 'refuses to play for Man Utd' as he rejects contract to force transferManchester United captain Ashley Young is reportedly determined to follow former team-mates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan in the January transfer window
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Inter Milan 'in talks' with Man Utd over Ashley Young transfer - player keen to move

Inter Milan 'in talks' with Man Utd over Ashley Young transfer - player keen to moveAshley Young was not included in the Man Utd squad on Tuesday for their 3-1 home loss to rivals Man City in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg
Daily Star Also reported by •Football.londonNews24

Man Utd chief Ed Woodward ‘blocks’ Ashley Young’s Inter Milan January transfer

Man Utd chief Ed Woodward ‘blocks’ Ashley Young’s Inter Milan January transferSerie A giants Inter Milan are in discussions to sign Ashley Young from Manchester United but the switch is likely to take place in the summer
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.