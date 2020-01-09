Global  

Explicit chat, video: Noida SSP suspended

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Almost eight days after explicit chat and videos of Noida senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna and a woman went viral, the IPS officer was suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday.
