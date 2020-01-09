Global  

Jimmy Peirson, Ben Cutting powers Brisbane Heat to five-wicket victory

Sify Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Brisbane [Australia], Jan 9 (ANI): Jimmy Peirson and Ben Cutting's powerful knocks propel Brisbane Heat to a five-wicket victory over Hobart Hurricanes in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at Brisbane Cricket Ground here on Thursday.
