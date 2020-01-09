Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

FA Cup: Manchester City and Liverpool round four ties on BBC One

BBC Sport Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The FA Cup fourth-round ties featuring defending champions Manchester City and Premier League leaders Liverpool will be live on BBC One on 26 January.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Manchester United v Manchester City: Carabao Cup match preview

Manchester United v Manchester City: Carabao Cup match preview 01:12

 A look at the stats ahead of Manchester United's Carabao Cup clash against local rivals Manchester City.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pep Guardiola is a 'genius', says Goater [Video]Pep Guardiola is a 'genius', says Goater

Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater has called Pep Guardiola a "genius" after City beat Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. 

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:35Published

One of Britain's oldest milkmen still delivering morning pints aged 85 [Video]One of Britain's oldest milkmen still delivering morning pints aged 85

One of Britain's oldest milkmen is still leaving pints of doorsteps at the age of 85 after delivering on the same round - for the past 70 YEARS. Tony Moulds still gets up at 6am six-days-a-week to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

League Cup: It's not over yet, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

League Cup: It's not over yet, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola*Manchester:* Pep Guardiola warned Manchester City of Manchester United's powers of recovery after his side outclassed their city rivals 3-1 at Old Trafford to...
Mid-Day

Premier League | Everton ready for Manchester City, Liverpool challenge, says Carlo Ancelotti

Everton also faces its local rival and European champion Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday
Hindu


Tweets about this

MoonbeamMcfc

carole RT @bbcfoot: FA Cup: Manchester City and Liverpool round four ties on BBC One: https://t.co/4jajSy6Mg4 3 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans FA Cup: Manchester City and Liverpool round four ties on BBC One https://t.co/IAokCYWJBF 4 minutes ago

bbcfoot

BBC Football News FA Cup: Manchester City and Liverpool round four ties on BBC One: https://t.co/4jajSy6Mg4 14 minutes ago

AllUKFootball

Total Football News FA Cup: Manchester City and Liverpool round four ties on BBC One - https://t.co/nFy6yXvrFA #football 20 minutes ago

WaymolWazza

wayne molyneux BBC Sport - FA Cup: Manchester City and Liverpool round four ties on BBC One https://t.co/zGfVZZMLiz 25 minutes ago

SblendedKT1

@SblendedKingston FA Cup: Manchester City and Liverpool round four ties on BBC One https://t.co/VK9UHILMPF 33 minutes ago

media_en

Henry Millton FA Cup: Manchester City and Liverpool round four ties on BBC One - BBC Sport https://t.co/Enp1D4oew4 MediaUK News https://t.co/EAZXwixR6Y 35 minutes ago

Safiurohman

Safiurohman FA Cup: Manchester City and Liverpool round four ties on BBC One https://t.co/HQKvvNrNDn 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.