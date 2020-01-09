2020 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots find next Rob Gronkowski, Jacob Eason slips into first round

VA Sooner Greg RT @soonergridiron: The latest Mock Draft from CBS has four Sooners going in the first round. #⃣0⃣8⃣ CeeDee Lamb ➡️ Arizona #⃣2⃣5⃣ Kenneth… 9 hours ago

Sooner Gridiron The latest Mock Draft from CBS has four Sooners going in the first round. #⃣0⃣8⃣ CeeDee Lamb ➡️ Arizona #⃣2⃣5⃣ Ken… https://t.co/CdNFR1rFt0 2 days ago

WSBT RT @MilesGarrettTV: Latest mock draft by @CBSSports has the #Patriots drafting @NDFootball TE @ColeKmet with the 23rd overall pick. "There… 3 days ago

Miles Garrett WSBT Latest mock draft by @CBSSports has the #Patriots drafting @NDFootball TE @ColeKmet with the 23rd overall pick. "Th… https://t.co/QP3YkuCSHl 3 days ago

D.Wall https://t.co/IcPfwtO7PD this mock have us get DT Brown from auburn 3 days ago

Jesse Riffe CBS Sports mock draft has Lexington Lafayette grad @JWills73 going 4th overall to the Giants. https://t.co/8tfF0RpQa7 3 days ago

Josh Edwards 2020 NFL Mock Draft: #Patriots find their next Rob Gronkowski, Jacob Eason slips into the first round. You'll love… https://t.co/h8eBZHZVIo 3 days ago