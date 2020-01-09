Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

IOC details rules on political protests at Olympics

FOX Sports Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
IOC details rules on political protests at OlympicsOlympic athletes have been told which protests will not be allowed at the 2020 Tokyo Games
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

IOC details rules on athlete protests at 2020 Olympics

No taking a knee at the Olympics. No hand gestures with political meaning. No disrespect at medal ceremonies. The International Olympic Committee published...
CBC.ca

'Divisive disruption': IOC rules on athletes' Olympic political protests

The International Olympic Committee published guidelines specifying which types of athlete protests will not be allowed at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
The Age


Tweets about this

ekurtenbach

Elaine Kurtenbach RT @StephenWadeAP: ICYMI: IOC details rules on political protests at Olympics (from @AP) https://t.co/5OwNiIDhLl 3 minutes ago

jschil

Jeremy Schilling IOC: No kneeling or any form of political protest allowed at Tokyo Olympics https://t.co/eBLGVm4Jnh via @usatoday 11 minutes ago

jim_mcnally1

Jim McNally RT @CherylPreheim: The International Olympic Committee details rules on political protests from athletes a at 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. No… 23 minutes ago

tsukinoshima123

Arizona Diamondbacks 情報収集 RT @azcsports: The International Olympic Committee doesn't want to see kneeling, or any other kind of political protest, at the 2020 Olympi… 23 minutes ago

CherylPreheim

Cheryl Preheim The International Olympic Committee details rules on political protests from athletes a at 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.… https://t.co/A7MblxbC7Z 40 minutes ago

WTRF7News

WTRF 7News No taking a knee at the Olympics. No hand gestures with political meaning. No disrespect at medal ceremonies- IOC d… https://t.co/mNAEqWwHkB 49 minutes ago

rbauer1969

Dr. Rabbit I’m good with this! 👍 https://t.co/JgbTgA0WtK 1 hour ago

jetnee

jesse. RT @SpikeFriedman: Hi, the Olympics are still bad: https://t.co/VJF2cdiLIx 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.