Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rockets vs. Thunder odds: 2020 NBA picks, predictions for Russell Westbrook's return from model on 26-13 run

CBS Sports Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Rockets vs. Thunder on Thursday 10,000 times.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Published < > Embed
News video: Russell Westbrook makes return to OKC, receives huge ovation

Russell Westbrook makes return to OKC, receives huge ovation 01:52

 Russell Westbrook makes return to OKC, receives huge ovation; Thunder hammer Rockets

Recent related videos from verified sources

Preview of Russell Westbrook's Return [Video]Preview of Russell Westbrook's Return

Jacob Tobey and the Tulsa World's Bill Haisten preview Russell Westbrook's return to Oklahoma City.

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:15Published

The LA Clippers and Houston Rockets Could Be the NBA's Next Great Rivalry [Video]The LA Clippers and Houston Rockets Could Be the NBA's Next Great Rivalry

Is Clippers vs. Rockets the next great NBA rivalry? Tensions have been running high since the 2015 playoffs and the longtime Russell Westbrook vs. Pat Beverly feud has added even more drama. Watch the..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Westbrook scores 34 in return, but Thunder roll past Rockets

Westbrook scores 34 in return, but Thunder roll past RocketsThe Oklahoma City Thunder spoiled Russell Westbrook's return by beating the Houston Rockets 113-92
FOX Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Today's Top Picks: Thunder spoil Russell Westbrook's return and more best bets for Thursday

Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mayday12A

Mayday12Analytics RT @Covers: Houston is the highest-scoring team in the NBA with 119.4 ppg and play at the 2nd-fastest pace. OKC averages 113.2 ppg on a lea… 6 hours ago

Covers

Covers Houston is the highest-scoring team in the NBA with 119.4 ppg and play at the 2nd-fastest pace. OKC averages 113.2… https://t.co/LBneSZ3nVq 6 hours ago

MattFtheOracle

Matthew Freedman Rockets vs. Thunder Betting Picks, Betting Odds & Predictions: What to Expect From Westbrook’s OKC Return https://t.co/9OvEBAPqtX 7 hours ago

Punisher_Picks

Pun Picks DRINKING GODS COMMENCE!!! @SharksNSports @OldManWhoBets @LOCK_BETS @BrianBevo10 @CammyCabernet @the_odds_fellow… https://t.co/h5KphnjzMM 7 hours ago

Mayday12A

Mayday12Analytics RT @Covers: Houston averages a league-high 29.7 points per game in the first quarter and that number has ballooned to an incredible 35.5 pp… 7 hours ago

SBRSportsPicks

SBR Sports Picks 🏀 #NBA #BettingPicks #NBATwitter ➡️ Rockets vs Thunder 📲 #OneMission vs #ThunderUp 🏀NBA Live Odds and Line History… https://t.co/QJLiai1PQo 8 hours ago

SportsPicks77

Pick Dawgz Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets - 1/9/20 NBA Pick, Odds, and Prediction https://t.co/cL9JUeQwlN 9 hours ago

SportsBookWire

SportsBookWire Don't miss the special @BetMGM line in this one: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder odds, picks and best bets… https://t.co/UXEeUIrs95 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.