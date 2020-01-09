Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nick Cushing: Manchester City boss to leave Women's Super League club

BBC Sport Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Manchester City Women boss Nick Cushing is to leave the club to take up the role of assistant manager at New York City.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United

League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United 00:44

 Guardiola stresses the tie is not over, while Solskjaer admits his side couldn't recover from the early setback and their heads dropped.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kabuki Sushi employees raise funeral funds for late boss [Video]Kabuki Sushi employees raise funeral funds for late boss

Employees at Kabuki Sushi are coming together to do one last job for their boss who passed away in December.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:30Published

Pep Guardiola insists tie isn’t over after Man City masterclass at Old Trafford [Video]Pep Guardiola insists tie isn’t over after Man City masterclass at Old Trafford

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City still had work to do despite claiming a 3-1 advantage over Manchester United after the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. Guardiola’s side, winners of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reveals why Man United are ‘one of the best teams – not just in England’

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes rivals Manchester United are ‘one of the best teams’ because of the pace they possess in attack. The City boss...
talkSPORT Also reported by •SoccerNews.comBBC News

League Cup: It's not over yet, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

League Cup: It's not over yet, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola*Manchester:* Pep Guardiola warned Manchester City of Manchester United's powers of recovery after his side outclassed their city rivals 3-1 at Old Trafford to...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FN24org

FN24 Nick Cushing: Manchester City boss to leave Women’s Super League club https://t.co/UTE9jpMcOy https://t.co/LiDG9WYd1Y 16 seconds ago

trafficoinbrita

Traffico nel calcio britannico RT @SportsPeteO: Manchester City Women's manager Nick Cushing is leaving his role at the club. #MCWFC 53 seconds ago

m_christenson

Marcus Christenson Goodness me. Nick Cushing leaves Manchester City Women to join New York City FC https://t.co/fI8zp3SRZw #mcfc By @SuzyWrack 58 seconds ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Nick #Cushing leaves Manchester City Women to join New York City FC - The Guardian #ManCity 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Premier_League https://t.co/lDs4VU9D10 1 minute ago

rodney_cyrus

Rodney Cyrus RT @OnAndOffThePit1: Nick Cushing walk away from a very good Manchester City Women's team. Will this impact on their season as a team? Will… 1 minute ago

TheMancClock

The Manc Clock Nick Cushing: Manchester City boss to leave Women's Super League club https://t.co/ZUpnDBe52c 4 minutes ago

JBK189

J B RT @M0lly_Writes: CONFIRMED: Nick Cushing leaves Manchester City women for assistant manager role at New York City FC https://t.co/7ve75t7… 6 minutes ago

MoonbeamMcfc

carole RT @BBCRMsport: BREAKING Nick Cushing is to leave Manchester City Women to take up the role of assistant manager at New York City. https:… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.