Nick Cushing: Manchester City boss to leave Women's Super League club

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes rivals Manchester United are ‘one of the best teams’ because of the pace they possess in attack. The City boss...

League Cup: It's not over yet, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola *Manchester:* Pep Guardiola warned Manchester City of Manchester United's powers of recovery after his side outclassed their city rivals 3-1 at Old Trafford to...

Mid-Day 12 hours ago



