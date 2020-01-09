Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is not expecting any major signings to be made this month. With the Gunners having spent in the region of £136million in the previous transfer window on Nicolas Pepe, Kieran Tierney, David Luiz, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba, it has been suggested they will not invest heavily in the squad […] The post Arteta ´not expecting big things´ for Arsenal in transfer window appeared first on Soccer News.



