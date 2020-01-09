Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

ATP Cup 2020: Dan Evans takes thrilling win over de Minaur, but GB edged Australia in tense doubles

The Sport Review Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Only two of the eight teams to advance to the knock-out stages of the new ATP Cup had done so with a completely clean sheet of wins. One of them was Spain, who would take on Belgium on Friday. The other was home nation Australia—and they took on Great Britain. And with the entire tournament […]

The post ATP Cup 2020: Dan Evans takes thrilling win over de Minaur, but GB edged Australia in tense doubles appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Great Britain knocked out of ATP Cup quarter-finals after epic final tiebreak against Australia

Dan Evans' heroics sent the tie to a decisive doubles match but Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury suffered an agonising 3-6, 6-3, 18-16 defeat against Nick Kyrgios...
Independent Also reported by •News24BBC NewsSeattle TimesReuters

Evans’ win ensures a doubles decider in Britain-Australia QF

SYDNEY (AP) — Dan Evans beat Alex de Minaur on his fifth match point in a 3-hour, 23-minute singles encounter to send the ATP Cup quarterfinal between Britain...
Seattle Times Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this

MarianneBevis

Marianne Bevis ATP Cup 2020: Dan Evans takes thrilling win over de Minaur, but GB edged Australia in tense doubles… https://t.co/tqPs5s0qWP 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.