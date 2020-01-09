Global  

Glenn Maxwell praises hat-trick hero Haris Rauf

Sify Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Melbourne [Australia], Jan 9 (ANI): Melbourne Stars' captain Glenn Maxwell praised Haris Rauf by saying that if he continued to take wickets, other teams will have every right to be fearful.
