Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tessa Blanchard EXCLUSIVE: ‘I want to make history in my own way’ ahead of historic IMPACT world title match

talkSPORT Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
It’s a great day of wrestling this Sunday as NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II goes down in the UK and then in the States, we get IMPACT’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view. However, the difference between Hard to Kill and any other pay-per-view ever is the fact that in the main event, a woman will challenge […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

GroupM’s Thomas Frets About Total Video Measurement [Video]GroupM’s Thomas Frets About Total Video Measurement

LONDON -- It's a fragmented world, and none more so than in a fragmented continent. Advertisers want to be able to reach viewers across the plethora of video screens and services - but their agencies..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 11:03Published

Study finds the top ways altruistic Americans give back [Video]Study finds the top ways altruistic Americans give back

The average American carries out five good deeds a month, according to a new survey. Whether it be helping someone with directions (66 percent) or holding the door open for a stranger (65 percent), it..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.